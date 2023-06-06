 Skip to main content
D-Day tribute honors mid-Missouri veterans, WWII veteran attends

A golden Navy bell tolled outside the Boone County Courthouse as World War II veteran Felipe Regalado arrived Tuesday. About 30 people watched as Regalado helped place a large wreath in front of the Boone County War Memorial, commemorating those who served and died in the D-Day invasion.

Tuesday marked the anniversary of D-Day, a pivotal invasion of Normandy, France by U.S. and Allied forces in World War II. Exactly 79 years later, Regalado received the Medal of Combat Valor at the tribute. At 96, Regalado is the oldest veteran to ever receive this medal.

From left: Vladimir Chernov, Felipe Regalado, and Dave Raithel surround the D-Day memorial wreath

From left: Vladimir Chernov, Felipe Regalado and Dave Raithel surround the D-Day memorial wreath on Tuesday at the Boone County War Memorial in Columbia. Regalado enlisted at the age of 17, with special permission from his mother.
Susan Haines and Dave Raithel stand with Felipe Regalado

Susan Haines and Dave Raithel stand with Felipe Regalado, center, on Tuesday at the Boone County War Memorial in Columbia. Regalado was honored with the Medal of Combat Valor by the United States Tiger Foundation. He is the oldest veteran to receive this award.
Felipe Regalado watches USTF Executive Officer Walter Domanski deliver opening remarks

World War II veteran Felipe Regalado watches USTF Executive Officer Walter Domanski deliver the opening remarks on Tuesday at the Boone County War Memorial in Columbia. Regalado’s son Andrew said about his father, “I’m glad he was contacted and able to do this. He’s always looking for something patriotic like this to do.”
Vladimir Chernov approaches the wreaths

Vladimir Chernov approaches the wreaths on Tuesday at the Boone County War Memorial in Columbia. Chernov is a disabled veteran who is medically retired.
