D-Day tribute honors mid-Missouri veterans, WWII veteran attends

World War II veteran Felipe Regalado watches USTF Executive Officer Walter Domanski deliver the opening remarks on Tuesday at the Boone County War Memorial in Columbia. Regalado’s son Andrew said about his father, “I’m glad he was contacted and able to do this. He’s always looking for something patriotic like this to do.”
From left: Vladimir Chernov, Felipe Regalado and Dave Raithel surround the D-Day memorial wreath on Tuesday at the Boone County War Memorial in Columbia. Regalado enlisted at the age of 17, with special permission from his mother.
Susan Haines and Dave Raithel stand with Felipe Regalado, center, on Tuesday at the Boone County War Memorial in Columbia. Regalado was honored with the Medal of Combat Valor by the United States Tiger Foundation. He is the oldest veteran to receive this award.
A golden Navy bell tolled outside the Boone County Courthouse as World War II veteran Felipe Regalado arrived Tuesday. About 30 people watched as Regalado helped place a large wreath in front of the Boone County War Memorial, commemorating those who served and died in the D-Day invasion.
Tuesday marked the anniversary of D-Day, a pivotal invasion of Normandy, France by U.S. and Allied forces in World War II. Exactly 79 years later, Regalado received the Medal of Combat Valor at the tribute. At 96, Regalado is the oldest veteran to ever receive this medal.
Regalado stood in front of the crowd in his tan uniform and well-decorated white hat. He gestured to the memorial, saluted and expressed his gratitude for those who laid down their lives.
“They will never be forgotten,” he said.
The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation organized the D-Day tribute. Executive Officer Walter Domanski gave opening remarks and said it was the organization’s mission to honor active military and veterans.
“They were ordinary men who found uncommon courage 79 years ago,” Domanski said during his speech.
Regalado was not at the D-Day landings, but when he was 17, he served as a Navy Signalman in World War II. Due to his age, his mother had to sign off to allow him to enlist, Regalado said. He waved his fingers up and down as he described transmitting Morse code and messages by telegraph in the war.
Regalado served in the Korean War as well. He said he was stationed all over the world, including Japan, China, North and South Korea, the Marshall Islands and the Philippines.
Veterans at the ceremony received medals, along with red roses or orange carnations to place atop the concrete memorial stones. Veterans’ family members received pins to honor their support.
Veteran William Houston helped place a wreath honoring Vietnam War veterans. Houston joined the National Guard between his sophomore and junior years of high school. He said he held every rank from private to first lieutenant. He resigned in 1961 to take care of his wife and three children.
“This is the first recognition I’ve had of 13 years of service in the National Guard,” Houston said. “It’s pretty important.”