Throughout downtown Columbia on Father's Day, families gathered to reflect on the ways in which a father fits into a family.
Fatherhood was a surprise for Michael Taylor. While waiting for a table at Cafe Berlin with their children Avery and Rory, Taylor recounted the moment they learned they would be a parent.
Taylor, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, was halfway across the country on tour with their band when they got the news. They said they were excited, but also nervous about being away from their partner at such an important moment for their family.
Being a parent, according to Taylor, "is never going to be ideal" but it's important to be flexible and good with change.
One of main lessons they want to teach their kids is empathy. They added parenthood is also about celebrating kids for who they are.
Glenn Ganaway was named after his father. He paid the favor forward when he named his own son Glenn. He said 4-year-old Glenn and his other son, Cainon, 3, are part of the reason he gets up and out of bed every day. They are why he lives. The father smiled as he said how his boys copy his every move.
"Whatever bad day I have, however bad it is, they make me feel better," he said. "Words can't describe how much love someone has for their children."
Ganaway said he was nervous when he first heard he was going to be a father.
"As their dad, it's my job to push them and give them that confidence and put them in those situations where they can be prosperous," he said.
He said he is the "fun" parent, but when his sons get older his relationship with them will change, because he plans to guide them from young men to adult men.
Ranjana Hans runs a booth at the Orr Street Farmers and Artisans Market where she sells products with turmeric and Ashwagandha in them.
Hans said her father taught her to be independent. Also, she said he taught her to talk to herself.
"How about stand in front of the mirror smiling and say, 'you look great today,'" Hans said. Complimenting herself instilled strength and confidence, she said.
Hans explained her father taught her a lot about being resilient, too.
"Nothing is permanent," she said. "When day comes, night comes too."
Hans' husband, Chetan, shared some wisdom on parenthood.
"Ask a dad for advice and do the opposite," he said, "and you are sure to be wise."