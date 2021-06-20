Throughout downtown Columbia on Father's Day, families gathered to reflect on the ways in which a father fits into a family.

Fatherhood was a surprise for Michael Taylor. While waiting for a table at Cafe Berlin with their children Avery and Rory, Taylor recounted the moment they learned they would be a parent.

Taylor, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, was halfway across the country on tour with their band when they got the news. They said they were excited, but also nervous about being away from their partner at such an important moment for their family. 

Being a parent, according to Taylor, "is never going to be ideal" but it's important to be flexible and good with change. 

One of main lessons they want to teach their kids is empathy. They added parenthood is also about celebrating kids for who they are.

Glenn Ganaway was named after his father. He paid the favor forward when he named his own son Glenn. He said 4-year-old Glenn and his other son, Cainon, 3, are part of the reason he gets up and out of bed every day. They are why he lives. The father smiled as he said how his boys copy his every move. 

"Whatever bad day I have, however bad it is, they make me feel better," he said. "Words can't describe how much love someone has for their children."

Ganaway said he was nervous when he first heard he was going to be a father. 

"As their dad, it's my job to push them and give them that confidence and put them in those situations where they can be prosperous," he said.

He said he is the "fun" parent, but when his sons get older his relationship with them will change, because he plans to guide them from young men to adult men.  

Ranjana Hans runs a booth at the Orr Street Farmers and Artisans Market where she sells products with turmeric and Ashwagandha in them.

Hans said her father taught her to be independent. Also, she said he taught her to talk to herself. 

"How about stand in front of the mirror smiling and say, 'you look great today,'" Hans said. Complimenting herself instilled strength and confidence, she said. 

Hans explained her father taught her a lot about being resilient, too.  

"Nothing is permanent," she said. "When day comes, night comes too."  

Hans' husband, Chetan, shared some wisdom on parenthood.

"Ask a dad for advice and do the opposite," he said, "and you are sure to be wise."

Glenn Ganaway waits for a tabke outside Glenn's Cafe

Glenn Ganaway, father to two, waits for a table Sunday outside Glenn’s Cafe in Columbia. Ganaway was named after his father and also passed the name Glenn to his oldest son. "Words can't describe how much love someone has for their children,” Ganaway said.
Jim Deutschmann and Emily Deutschmann reflect on fun memories they have together

Jim Deutschmann and Emily Deutschmann reflect on fun memories they have together as a father and daughter Sunday on Broadway. The family’s plans for the day included trying on Mizzou Dad t-shirts, barbecuing and going to Jefferson City for ice cream. “They’re like two peas in a pod,” Kim Deutschmann, mom and wife, said.
Michael Taylor speaks about their parenting philosophies

Michael Taylor speaks about their parenting philosophies Sunday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. Taylor reflected on the need to honor relationships with parents that don’t fall into conventional categories. “Maybe there should be a Parents’ Day,” Taylor said.
Ranjana Hans laughs as she remembers lessons from her father

Ranjana Hans laughs as she remembers lessons from her father Sunday in downtown Columbia. Hans said her father taught her to derive her happiness and confidence from within. "How about stand in front of the mirror smiling and say, 'you look great today,'" Hans said.
Nick Koval high-fives the opposing team

Nick Koval, father of three, high-fives the opposing team after a friendly game of volleyball Sunday at Stephen’s Lake Park in Columbia. Koval learned perseverance from his father, who never wavered from a path once he was on it. When Koval’s family was leaving the Soviet Union, his father threw their Soviet Union papers in the trash so they would only have U.S. visas. He said “We are not turning back.” “Thirty years later and I still think of that day,” Koval said.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • (She/her) Anna is a general assignment reporter of Summer 2021. She can be reached at aewytn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom 882-5720.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you