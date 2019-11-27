Columbia can expect severe winds up to 60 mph until 3 p.m. Wednesday.
West winds 25 to 35 mph will continue with high wind gusts in portions of central, east central and northeast Missouri, according to the National Weather Service.
High winds expected today! Use extra caution when driving, secure outdoor objects, and stay away from trees! #stlwx #mowx #ilwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/BhxrQBRKAC— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) November 27, 2019
The highest winds are currently expected to be from approximately 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
In central Missouri, affected towns include Columbia, Fulton, Jefferson City and Mexico.
Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected, and travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.