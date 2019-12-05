The Army Corps of Engineers is stepping up its reductions in water releases from dams upriver on the Missouri River.
The Corps is taking advantage of lower water levels upriver to slow the release of water from the 2019 runoff season that's still in storage, according to a news release.
Despite the reductions announced by the Corps on Tuesday, release rates through the winter will be higher than average.
The water releases will be reduced at a rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second per day until they reach 27,000 cubic feet per second in about two weeks, according to the news release. In January, releases will be reduced to 25,000 cubic feet per second and stay close to that rate for the remainder of winter.
This news continues to be positive for those residing along the river who have had to live with the historically high water levels since April, as it will theoretically reduce future flooding risks, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The Corps will continue to monitor snow and ice conditions throughout the winter season and adjust the system based on the information they receive.