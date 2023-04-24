D'Andre Thompson will be Columbia's first diversity, equity and inclusion officer beginning May 1. Thompson will lead the development and implementation of diversity initiatives to help the City's Strategic Plan, according to a news release from the city.
Thompson was most recently a program diversity, equity and inclusion specialist for the Boone County Community Services Department. He received his bachelor's degree from MU and his master's in business administration from Columbia College, according to the release.
"I think I'll bring a lot of continuity to the new position with the city of Columbia and city manager's office, just based on my experience with working in the community service department through the county," Thompson said.
As a person of color, Thompson said his background provides depth to the position and demonstrates that the city is willing to be diverse in its search for candidates. He said that he will be able to connect with and understand his constituents in a different way.
He plans to spend his first year with the city learning about the city's processes and observing what gaps need to be filled. He will promote diversity from the inside out, beginning with hiring policies and practices, and then looking toward the community as a whole, he said.
"I think the main thing is just being able to come into a new position in which I can really create it and allow it to really develop based on my experience and my expertise as a professional in this space, and then also just being able to see the growth and expansion of opportunities for our community," Thompson said.
Boone County is currently looking to replace Thompson in his role as a program diversity, equity and inclusion specialist as his last day was Friday, he said.
His starting salary, paid by the city of Columbia, will be $81,000, according to Sydney Olsen, a spokesperson for the city of Columbia.