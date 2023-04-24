dandre_thompson.jpg

Portrait of D'Andre Thompson, who will be the city of Columbia's first diversity, equity and inclusion officer starting May 1.

D'Andre Thompson will be Columbia's first diversity, equity and inclusion officer beginning May 1. Thompson will lead the development and implementation of diversity initiatives to help the City's Strategic Plan, according to a news release from the city.

Thompson was most recently a program diversity, equity and inclusion specialist for the Boone County Community Services Department. He received his bachelor's degree from MU and his master's in business administration from Columbia College, according to the release.

