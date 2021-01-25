Daniel Boone Regional Library is receiving $18,000 through a technology grant from the federal Library Services and Technology Act.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft made the announcement in a news release Monday morning. The grant provides funding for new technology and equipment.
"Missouri's libraries serve as vital resource hubs for their communities," Ashcroft said in the news release.
The Daniel Boone Regional Library will be using the $18,000 at the Ashland, Fulton and Holts Summit locations for new self-checkout stations, the release said.
The grant focuses on libraries with equipment nearing the end of its lifespan. The goal of the grant is to help libraries replace technology that is no longer supported and use technology to respond to COVID-19.
These grants help libraries expand the technology, resources and services they offer to meet the needs of their patrons.
Funded by the Library Services and Technology Act, the Missouri State Library has approved 83 grant applications for Missouri libraries in the 2021 fiscal year, totaling $1.2 million in federal awards, according to the news release.