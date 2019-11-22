Residents of Boone and Callaway counties expressed high satisfaction rates for services provided by Daniel Boone Regional Library in a survey conducted over the summer.
A library news release said 92% of those surveyed said they are satisfied with the library system as a whole and believe the service they receive at the library is great.
The results show a 96% satisfaction rate for service provided by library staff and 98% agreed with the statement "I think libraries are important to our community."
Margaret Conroy, the library's executive director, said in the news release that "The library staff has consistently received high approval ratings from our surveys. What's even more impressive is that we're 17% above the national average of 75% for overall satisfaction with library services, according to ETC Institute."
The last survey from 2014 reported a 95% satisfaction rate for the quality of customer service provided by library staff.
A few questions asked on the survey include the overall quality of best-selling and new books, the ease of using the online catalog, and if they had used library services in the past year.
Conroy said that the survey will help the library determine their next strategic plan that takes effect in 2021. Library staff will review the results to help decide initiatives they may want to pursue over the next few years.
Supervising editor is Fred Anklam Jr.