Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United has taken a big step toward officially unionizing.
At the board of trustees meeting Thursday night, administration confirmed the State Board of Mediation, which organizes union elections, has stepped in to help DBRLWU and Daniel Boone Regional Library hold a confidential election.
DBRL Executive Director Margaret Conroy said she expects the election to take place in May.
The library could either voluntarily recognize the union or choose to hold an election. DBRL’s lawyer and the union’s lawyer have to agree to a list of employees who are members of the potential bargaining unit before an election can be organized.
The election will be double-blind, so neither DBRL nor the union will be able to see who voted or how. The winner will be announced by the state to ensure the process is fair and neutral.
“Everybody should vote,” Conroy said.
Conroy and other board members discussed what would happen if the union were to win the election. If the bargaining unit wins, the administration will enter into a negotiation stage to set up a union contract.
Any worker who wishes to be covered under the union contract can opt out of paying union dues, Conroy said, since library staff are public service employees.
DBRLWU members also announced an endorsement from Emily Drabinski, author and president-elect of the American Library Association, at the meeting.
Nathan Elwood, library administrator at the Missouri Legislative Library, also threw his support behind the union and said he’s seen the benefits of library unionization firsthand. He used to work at Fort Hays University library, one of the only unionized libraries in Missouri’s neighboring state, Kansas.
This would be Missouri’s first librarians’ union.
No one spoke against the union during public comment. Speeches from multiple union supporters, like Elwood, were met with applause from a sea of red clothes.
DBRLWU asked members of the public to show up in red to support the union. About 20 people sat in on the meeting with red masks, red DBRLWU buttons and red shirts.
“I’m disturbed by stories I’ve heard from my library colleagues at this institution,” Elwood said. “There have been attempts to bust their union from administration. Meanwhile, I’ve received hundreds of positive responses from librarians across the country that support this unionization effort.”