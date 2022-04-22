The Daniel Boone Regional Library union election will open Wednesday, May 18, and close Saturday, May 21.
If the Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United wins the election, it will become the first library staff to successfully unionize in Missouri.
Workers announced they intend to unionize in February. They cited "unsafe" working conditions and asked for equitable pay, affordable health care and benefits.
The library could either voluntarily recognize the union and its concerns or choose to hold an election. It opted for the election at a Board of Trustees meeting April 14.
Votes will be cast online and tallied by the State Board of Mediation.
The election will be double-blind, so neither the library nor Workers United will be able to see who voted or how.
If Workers United wins, library board members said that they will enter into a negotiation stage to set up a union contract.
“We recognize the importance and value in supporting our staff in Boone and in Callaway counties,” the library's Executive Director Margaret Conroy said in February. “The staff, like the general public, have differing opinions on a number of topics, like how to handle COVID. We know that not all of our management decisions will please everyone, but we strive to work as a team.”