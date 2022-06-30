Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United confirmed interim union officers Wednesday to begin negotiating a contract with library leadership.
The interim president of the first library workers' union in the state will be Wendy Rigby. Patrick Johnston will be vice president, and the union's executive board will consist of Dakota Hommes, Tori Patrick, Bryce Johnsen, Carolyn Cain, and Ida Fogle.
"These folks have volunteered to help us secure our first strong contract," the union posted on Facebook. "We're excited to move forward together."
The union's bargaining committee will be made up of Rigby, Johnston, Hommes, Patrick, Johnsen, Fogle, Cain, Crystal Buffaloe and Megan Durham.
Johnston said that the next steps will be to finalize the union's bargaining survey and send out an official notice to bargain.
Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United began incorporating after regional library employees voted 101-65 to form a union late May.
Nearly 50 library workers signed a letter in early February announcing their intent to organize. The employees said the decision was made in light of staff turnover and safety concerns emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library leadership said they had not been aware of the concerns mentioned prior to the letter but recognized their employees' right to organize.
The Daniel Boone Regional Library system spans four branches across Boone and Callaway counties, and includes the Columbia Public Library.