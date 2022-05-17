The vote on whether to form a union for employees of Daniel Boone Regional Library will be held Wednesday through Saturday, with results set to be announced Monday.
Votes by roughly 160 full- and part-time employees will be cast online and tallied by the State Board of Mediation.
The election will be double-blind, so neither the library nor Workers United will be able to see who voted or how.
Results are expected to be announced Monday by the State Board of Mediation. It will post results and the total votes for each side on their website.
However, if the election is won with a small margin, the results will be recounted and certified by the state before it is announced.
If the Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United wins the election, it will become the first library staff to successfully unionize in Missouri.
Workers announced they intended to unionize in February. They cited "unsafe" working conditions and asked for equitable pay, affordable health care and benefits.
The library could have voluntarily recognized the union, but opted for an election at a Board of Trustees meeting April 14.
"I must say that the two camps in the library system, those in favor of unionization and those not in favor of it, are at an impasse," said Seth Smith, a public services librarian.
"My job at the Daniel Boone Regional Library is hands down the best I have ever had. I feel supported and mentored," Smith said. "This is my lived experience and why I, and many other nonmanagement employees, are skeptical of even the need for a union."
If Workers United wins, library board members said that they will enter into a negotiation stage to set up a union contract.
“We recognize the importance and value in supporting our staff in Boone and in Callaway counties,” the library's Executive Director Margaret Conroy said in February. “The staff, like the general public, have differing opinions on a number of topics, like how to handle COVID. We know that not all of our management decisions will please everyone, but we strive to work as a team.”