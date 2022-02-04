Workers at Daniel Boone Regional Library are attempting to unionize. They are asking for equitable pay, affordable health care and benefits and for COVID-19 safety measures to be put in place. Organizers cited high turnover and "unsafe" working conditions as their main grievances in their letter of intent.
Nearly 50 DBRL employees signed the letter after a discussion among workers where they expressed frustration with administration not addressing their COVID-19 safety concerns. After further outreach, organizers say a majority of workers now support forming a union.
Bryce Johnsen is one of these employees. He started his job as a library assistant at Columbia Public Library last year. And while he said the library and its patrons have made him feel at home in Columbia, he still sees "systemic issues" in how the library is run that could be improved.
"People aren't staying at the library, and in many ways, it's because it's an unsuitable place to work," Johnsen said. "We're trying to look out for each other. We want a voice so when there's a chance for us to prevent these issues from happening, we can."
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees is representing the group.
The union has been dubbed Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United, and it would serve over a majority of library employees. Union representatives said they are confident they can win election if the library doesn't voluntarily acknowledge their organization. If successful, union membership would be voluntary for DBLR employees.
"As staff, we’ve experienced so many instances of verbal and physical harassment and discrimination from the public," Rowan Walsh, library assistant at the Columbia Public Library, said in a news release. "A lot of these could have been avoided. But administration continues to do nothing to keep us safe."
DBLR representative Mitzi St. John said library leadership is aware of the situation but did not have any comments to provide as of Friday evening.