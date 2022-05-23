Workers at Daniel Boone Regional Library made state history on Monday, becoming the first library staff to unionize in Missouri.
The results of the vote showed 101 employees in favor of unionizing to 55 opposed, for 65% approval, per the Missouri State Board of Mediation.
The approval of the motion to unionize under the name DBRLWorkersUnited was acknowledged in a news release from the Daniel Boone Regional Library early Monday.
The library employees covered by the union will be represented by the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME.
The vote was conducted online by the State Board of Remediation from May 18 to May 21. All votes were cast double-blind, which meant neither the library nor union organizers could see who voted for what.
The next step will be for the library to negotiate a contract with the new union's bargaining unit.
“The library’s employees are a very important part of the services we provide our community and job satisfaction has always been important to us,” said Margaret Conroy, executive director of the Daniel Boone Regional Library, in the release.
“We are looking forward to learning more about their specific concerns through the bargaining process.”
No start date or timetable has been set for the negotiations.
The vote cements a months-long effort to organize the Daniel Boone Regional Library's labor force, which spans four branches and two counties.
We are so proud to make history as we won our union! Together we voted overwhelmingly in favor of our union 101 to 55 and we are excited to officially begin bargaining as Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United. Thank you to everyone who made this victory a reality! ♥️ #DBRL pic.twitter.com/sYZM2bOmOC— dbrlworkersunited (@dbrlworkers) May 23, 2022
Nearly 50 library workers signed a letter in early February announcing their intent to form a union. The organizers said the decision was made in light of staff turnover and safety concerns emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daniel Boone Regional Library leadership, while acknowledging their employees' right to organize, denied suggestions of an unsafe workplace. They refused to voluntarily recognize the union at an April meeting after two months of discussions.
That decision set the stage for the vote among employees this past week.
"It's been a ride," said DBRL Workers United on Twitter. "We can't thank all of our supporters and community members enough. This solidarity is what makes our community great."