Lynlee Renick, wife of snake breeder Ben Renick, will be the focus of a “Dateline NBC” episode Friday.
Renick was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in December for her husband’s death.
The episode, entitled “Venom,” will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Friday. It will include interviews from Ben Renick’s brother Sam, Montgomery County EMT Deanna Wassman and defense attorney Tim Hesemann. An interview with Lynlee Renick will also be featured.
Ben Renick was killed in June 2017. At the time, he was breeding “designer pythons,” which he specialized in. These pythons often sold for upwards of $20,000. His reputation as a prolific snake dealer made him a prominent figure in New Florence.
When police initially arrived at scene, they thought one of Renick’s snakes had crushed him. After police investigated the breeding facility, they found no evidence of a missing snake.
Once that theory was ruled out, police began looking for an intruder.
The murder investigation lasted two and a half years before one of Lynlee Renick’s former boyfriends came forward to tell Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators that Renick admitted to him that she had murdered her husband.
In February, Renick filed a defamation suit against that former boyfriend, Brandon Blackwell. She claimed he made false statements that led to her prosecution.
Renick was sentenced to 16 years in prison in January. The jury recommended the maximum sentence for both charges — 13 years for second-degree murder and three for armed criminal action. The trial, which lasted four days, gained national attention.
The Friday episode will air on channel 8.