Dave Sorrell will be the new director of utilities for the city of Columbia, City Manager John Glascock announced Friday.
Sorrell will be in charge of all the city-owned utilities, including Water and Light and the sewer, stormwater and solid waste.
Sorrell became the assistant director of utilities in 2015, managing all aspects of operations for the sewer, stormwater and solid waste utilities, according to a news release.
Sorrell earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering at MU and is a licensed professional engineer. He began working for the city in 2001 as a civil engineer in the Public Works Department, the release said.
Sorrell will replace Tad Johnsen, who has held the position since 2010 and will retire March 13.
"Dave continues to impress me with his work ethic and professionalism," Glascock said in the release. "Having worked with all utility service lines in various capacities, Dave has the well-rounded experience needed to lead the department."
Sorrell said in the release that he is "proud and honored" by the promotion.
"I am very excited about addressing the challenges of the Utilities Department with the goal of providing exceptional services to the community in a democratic, transparent and efficient manner in accordance with the City's mission, he said. "Having lived in Columbia for years, my family and I are very excited to continue being part of this diverse and wonderful community,"
Sorrell's annual salary will be $145,400 and includes the benefits package for department directors. A swearing-in ceremony will occur at the City Council meeting at 7 p.m. March 16.