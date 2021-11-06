The prosecution brought plant and soil experts to Boone County Circuit Court on Saturday, trying to prove that trace evidence from Joseph Elledge's muddy boots matched the ground where his wife's body was found in March.
Jurors filed in and took their seats in the sixth day of Elledge's first-degree murder trial. After the skeletal remains of his wife, Menqgi Ji, were discovered by a hiker in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, soil and plant samples were collected from the area.
Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight asked William Randle, a forensic scientist with the Missouri Highway State Patrol, to shed light on the implications of the evidence.
Randle said he collected 11 soil samples from the body in April, walking 10 paces in each direction, along a pathway near the body and across the road. He then collected samples from the soles of Elledge's boots after he was arrested Oct. 25.
Knight asked Randle to explain his methodology for comparing soil samples, and Randle told him he closely examines the color of the soil to find a match. He said he also studies soil texture and minerology.
Knight handed him a brown package, and Randle put on gloves before he looked inside.
"These were the boots that came into our lab," Randle told him. "It was the soil on these boots that I did the comparisons with."
Knight asked: "The loose soil from the grave, did you compare that with two samples from the boot?"
Randle replied yes, saying: "It was similar in color."
After performing all the comparisons, Randle said he believed the soil samples were the same when seven of 11 matched the soil from Elledge's boots in color and two matched in texture and mineralogy.
In cross examination, Elledge's attorney Matei Stroescu suggested that some elements of the analysis, particularly the color, are subjective. Randle agreed that testing is based on a scientist's observations.
The prosecution then called botanists from the Missouri Botanical Gardens to the stand. Aaron Floden was asked to testify about plants in the area where the remains were found.
Knight asked Floden if he recalled examining Elledge's boots and making a comparison: "Did you find the same plants at the gravesite?"
"Pretty much every single plant was present at the site," Floden said. "Every one of those was within 3 meters of the grave site."
Knight asked another botanist, Alex Linan, about comparing the Juniper needles found on the Elledge's boots with the row of Juniper trees trunks found in front of the body. The botanists tested 88 tree trunks.
"What were the results of the tests?" Knight asked.
"There were five forensic samples that matched three different tree trunks," Linan said.
In cross examination, Stroescu noted that the Missouri Botanical Gardens did not have forensic accreditation and asked whether a coincidental match was possible.
Yes, Linan said, but it was highly unlikely.