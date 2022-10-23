Day after Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer

Sam Huddleston waits for the clear to go home after a long day of fighting fire on Saturday at Cooper County Fire Protection District Station 3 in Wooldridge. Huddleston’s father, sister and brother-in-law all work for the Clifton City Fire Department, the only member-owned fire department in Missouri as far as they know.
Tracy Friedrich, left, and Ashton Friedrich sit on the steps outside of the Wooldridge Baptist Church on Saturday in Wooldridge. Both lived their entire lives in the area. “You hate to see people lose their whole lives,” Tracy said. “There’s nothing left.”
Firefighter and EMT Diana Thomas listens to her radio at Cooper County Fire Protection District Station 3 before driving to see the damage in downtown Wooldridge on Saturday. Thomas spent the day caring for the children of firefighters while also working to fight fire at the railroad crossing at Cumberland road.
The article has been updated with information from the National Weather Service.
A raging fire has destroyed or heavily damaged an estimated 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and burned more than 3,000 acres in the surrounding area.
The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.
The fire is 100% contained but subject to flare-ups, Jim Gann, a spokesperson for the Cooper County Fire Protection District said at a news conference on Sunday.
Flames spread quickly due to high wind speeds and low humidity, and moved into land belonging to the Big Muddy Fish and Wildlife Refuge.
Ten people were displaced Saturday and housed overnight at the Open Bible Praise Center in Boonville, according to a joint news release from Cooper County Agencies. There have been no emergency service injuries and one civilian injury, believed to be non-life-threatening.
Jerry E. Foster, 84, was asleep when the fire reached his Wooldridge house.
“The front of my house was completely in flames,” Foster said.
The only things he was able to grab were the clothing he was wearing on Sunday and a container that had his billfold, checkbook and the keys to his truck.
“I don’t have a toothbrush. I don't have another pair of socks,” he said.
Foster said he will be staying in the Open Bible Praise Church Sunday night, but is uncertain about his future housing situation.
“I don't know what will happen after tonight,” Foster said.
The Missouri Statewide Mutual Aid system was activated Saturday, and at least 50 fire departments from across the state have responded since.
“This is the biggest mutual aid effort I’ve ever seen and been involved in,” said Tim Kennedy, a firefighter with the Cole County Fire Protection District.
Crews have used water from pools, bulldozers and water tankers to fight the flames.
The Missouri Division of Fire Safety tweeted Saturday morning about critical fire conditions due to low humidity, extremely dry vegetation and windy conditions.
“The worst conditions were right around 3 p.m. in terms of what would be conducive to extreme fire,” said Fred Glass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. “The winds were generally, in that 3-6 p.m. time frame out of the south, sustained at about 20-25 miles an hour with gusts in the 30-35 mile an hour range.”
The area is currently considered to be in extreme drought due to weeks of excessive dryness, Glass said, adding that the lack of rainfall has caused an abundance of “dry fuels.”
“The fuels are different grasses and stuff like hay and crops,” Glass said. “They dry very, very quickly.”