 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Day after Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer

Updated Information

The article has been updated with information from the National Weather Service. 

A raging fire has destroyed or heavily damaged an estimated 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and burned more than 3,000 acres in the surrounding area.

The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.

Sam Huddleston waits for the clear to go home after a long day of fighting fire

Sam Huddleston waits for the clear to go home after a long day of fighting fire on Saturday at Cooper County Fire Protection District Station 3 in Wooldridge. Huddleston’s father, sister and brother-in-law all work for the Clifton City Fire Department, the only member-owned fire department in Missouri as far as they know.
Tracy Friedrich, left, and Ashton Friedrich sit on the steps outside of the Wooldridge Baptist Church

Tracy Friedrich, left, and Ashton Friedrich sit on the steps outside of the Wooldridge Baptist Church on Saturday in Wooldridge. Both lived their entire lives in the area. “You hate to see people lose their whole lives,” Tracy said. “There’s nothing left.”
Firefighter and EMT Diana Thomas listens to her radio

Firefighter and EMT Diana Thomas listens to her radio at Cooper County Fire Protection District Station 3 before driving to see the damage in downtown Wooldridge on Saturday. Thomas spent the day caring for the children of firefighters while also working to fight fire at the railroad crossing at Cumberland road.
Diana Thomas talks to through her car window

Firefighter and EMT Diana Thomas talks through her car window as firefighters continue to fight the fire on Saturday in Wooldridge.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor fall 2022 Reach me at ecm6zb@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882 5720

  • Social Justice reporter, Fall 2022. Studying journalism and Chinese Studies. Reach me at snpwdt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you