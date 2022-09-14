As fall approaches, daylight saving time is also drawing to an end. But some states are looking to get rid of daylight saving time altogether.
Over the past few years, many states have introduced legislation to bring an end to the controversial time change policy, including Missouri.
Will daylight saving time be permanent?
In 2018, Florida passed legislation to get rid of daylight saving time. Nineteen other states, including Arkansas, Minnesota, Ohio and Tennessee, have passed similar legislation, and many other states are looking to do the same.
On March 15, the U.S. Senate unanimously agreed to pass the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which would make daylight saving time permanent starting Nov. 5, 2023.
Missouri considered permanent daylight saving time legislation last year called the Daylight Saving as New Standard Time Pact. Three states bordering Missouri would have to pass similar legislation to officially join this pact.
However, even with such legislation, congressional approval is needed before states can make changes, and recently there has been no talk about getting rid of daylight saving time.
However, if the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 does not receive congressional approval, daylight saving time will be gone by November next year.
When does daylight saving time start and end?
States observing daylight saving time start at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March and then fall back an hour on the first Sunday of November every year. This extra hour gives people extra time for sleep and sunlight.
This year, daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 6.
Missouri has observed daylight saving time since 1970 and has continued doing so for the past 53 years.
As of now, daylight saving time is here to stay.