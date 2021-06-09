Dennis "DC" Darks had a smile that will outlive him.
“I can’t remember one time I didn’t see DC smile,” Kaylee Arends, who was a close friend of Darks, said. “He was really selfless.”
Arends said Darks was someone she could always count on. They attended Battle High School together and met each other in school before that.
“I remember if I was upset at school he would come over and talk and just make sure I was alright,” she said.
Darks, 19, was shot and killed early Friday morning while sitting in a parked car in the 4300 block of East Santa Barbara Drive, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.
Darks was pronounced dead after being taken to Women and Children’s Hospital.
After the news broke, love in the form of videos, photos and heartfelt messages swam through social media, joining Dark’s friends, family, colleagues and teachers together in remembering Darks.
In a June 4 Facebook post by the Boys & Girls Club of Columbia, the organization recognized Darks' time as a volunteer and a club member from 2014 to 2019. The post featured Darks playfully leading a group of children in a dance around the club's gym.
“He was engaged in many aspects of the Club,” the post said, “most notably our dance team. He was also a junior staff in Summer 2019.”
The club closed down Friday to give staff and members a chance to process the news.
The club hosted a candlelight vigil in memory of Darks on Wednesday night with club families, past and current club members and kids invited to attend. The club kept the vigil private out of respect for Darks family and his position as a club member.
Darks graduated from Battle High last year and was featured in a Missourian graduation story in August 2020.
Rachel McCarthy, an assistant principal at Battle High School, can only describe her feeling of losing a student as exhausting.
“It never gets easier,” she said. “He's not the first student that we’ve lost.”
Darks is just one of several Columbia Public School alumni to fall victim to gun violence in Columbia in the past three years. McCarthy recognizes the high number of CPS families impacted by such violence.
“I do know that this is a bigger issue,” she said. “It’s definitely a community issue, and the community needs to collectively decide that we’re going to acknowledge it and address it and find what leads to this violence.”
As a student at Battle, Darks was heavily involved in the Gay Straight Alliance club. Many of the posts made online in his memory included heart emojis in the colors representing the pride flag colors.
“Regardless of what other people thought, he always exuded self confidence,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy, like Arden, said Darks was known for having a contagious smile, but a more recent interaction with Darks is what she will remember the most.
“He had lost his sunglasses, and we laughed about it, and we ended up looking for those sunglasses for well over an hour,” she said, “just talking and laughing and reliving his high school years.
“I wish I would have treasured that moment more then,” she said.
As of Wednesday evening, there have been no arrests in the case. On Tuesday, sheriff's Capt. Brian Leer said there were no updates on the case but the department hopes someone might come forward with information.