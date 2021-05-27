Those who want to hunt for black bears or elk in Missouri in the fall are reminded that they must apply for permits by Monday.
The Missouri Department of Conservation issued the reminder Thursday. Hunters can apply for permits on the department's website, through the MO Hunting app, through permit vendors or by calling 1-800-392-4115.
There is a $10 non-refundable fee for each application. Missouri residents who will be 11 or older by the start of the seasons are eligible to apply for both bear and elk permits.
Applicants will be selected through a random drawing by July 1. They can check whether they've been selected after July 1 at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits by logging into "Manage Your Account" and selecting "View My Special Hunt History."
Those selected to buy permits must have their hunter-education certification or be exempt because they were born before Jan. 1, 1967. Bear-hunting permits cost $25, and elk-hunting permits are $50.
The Conservation Department will offer 400 permits for the black bear season that runs from Oct. 18-27. It will allow no more than 40 bears to be killed.
Bear hunting is restricted to three management zones in southern Missouri, and hunters must apply for permits in specific zones. Permit and harvest quotas are:
- Zone 1: 200 permits, harvest quota of 20.
- Zone 2: 150 permits, harvest quota of 15.
- Zone 3: 50 permits, harvest quota of five.
At least 10% of permits will be issued to qualifying landowners, who must have at least 20 contiguous acres in the zone for which they're applying and have their property information approved through the Conservation Department's landowner permit application. Details are available on the department's website.
For more information on black bear hunting in Missouri, including MDC’s new online Black Bear Hunting Digest, visit mdc.mo.gov/bearhunting.
Elk hunting
The Conservation Department will issue five bull elk hunting permits that will be valid for both an archery season from Oct. 16 to Oct. 24 and a firearms season from Dec. 11 to Dec. 19. At least one of the permits will be issued to a qualifying landowner.
Permits can be used in Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties, except in the refuge portion of Peck Ranch Conservation Area.