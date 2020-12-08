The deadline to submit proposals for community development block grant Round 3 funding is Friday at midnight, according to a news release from Columbia's Housing Programs Division.
The CARES Act, passed by Congress in March, is providing an additional $737,588 to the city to support local organizations during the pandemic. Funds will go to organizations to prepare for, prevent or address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Housing Programs Division webpage.
Proposals must be specifically focused on combating the impact of COVID-19 on low to moderate income people in Columbia and should relate to community priorities devised by the Housing and Community Development Commission. The priorities are related to rent, mortgage or utility assistance, food security, homelessness, childcare access, education and vocational training.
The Housing Programs Division has also provided an educational webpage to help guide applicants through the process.