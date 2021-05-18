Columbia residents will have the chance to have their most valuable artifacts enshrined for future Missourians inside the State Historical Society of Missouri's time capsule.
Missouri businesses and organizations may submit up to three items to be preserved: one from the past, one from the present and one for the future, according to a Monday news release from the State Historical Society.
Submissions are meant to document and celebrate 200 years of Missouri history.
The capsule will be commemorated Aug. 27 in St. Louis before being sealed and housed for 25 years in the State Historical Society.