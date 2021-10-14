The Columbia Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation into the death of James R. Hundle, assistant to the vice chancellor and dean of the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
Hundle was identified as the victim of a gunshot wound Wednesday morning after police responded to a well-being check at the 4800 block of Marble Cedars Drive. He was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.
Factors present at the scene suggested a suspicious death, according to a news release.
Police have not released any suspect information, but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Columbia police at 573-874-7652. For anonymous tips, contact CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.