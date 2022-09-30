 Skip to main content
Deaths underscore health challenges for the unhoused in Columbia

Grey logo of the state of Missouri with a red house inside. Text inside the logo says Show Me Shelter and the text below Reporting on homelessness.

In the first two weeks of September, the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective was shocked by the deaths of three people they served among the unhoused in Columbia.

The group posted remembrances on social media for B, Donnie and Kirby between Sept. 5 and 13. Community members responded with comments of condolences, memories and reflections on how Columbia should do more to care for people experiencing homelessness.

Douglass Kirk talks with volunteer nurse Gayle Link outside of a free medical clinic.

Douglass Kirk talks with volunteer nurse Gayle Link outside a free medical clinic hosted by CoMo Mobile Aid Collective on Sunday in Columbia. “We’re hoping that now that we’re connected with this community and going to City Council and making them visible to our community members and to the council members that they need a safe and warm place this winter,“ Link said.
Marlene Godwin stands near her trailer outside of the free medical clinic.

Marlene Godwin stands near her trailer outside the free medical clinic offered by CoMo Mobile Aid Collective on Sunday at Turning Point in Columbia.
Jamie Carter sits outside of the medical clinic.

Jamie Carter sits outside the medical clinic offered by CoMo Mobile Aid Collective on Sunday at Turning Point in Columbia. The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective medical clinic is available for free for unhoused residents on Wednesdays and Sundays every week.
Brittney Eaton prepares a take away bag during a free medical clinic.

Brittney Eaton prepares a take away bag during a free medical clinic offered by CoMo Mobile Aid Collective on Sunday at Turning Point in Columbia. “They have someone from start to finish,” Eaton said. “There’s someone with them from the beginning, advocating for them.”
Free shampoo and conditioner bottles sit in cardboard boxes.

Free shampoo and conditioner bottles sit in cardboard boxes at Turning Point in Columbia.
Marlene Godwin is comforted by nurse Gayle Link.

Marlene Godwin, left, is comforted by nurse Gayle Link during a routine medical checkup on Sunday at Turning Point in Columbia. “Almost every time I’m here I help to connect somebody with health care and make appointments,” Link said.
