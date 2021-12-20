De'Carlon Seewood was named the next City Manager of The City of Columbia on Monday.
Seewood has been the Deputy City Manager serving under John Glascock. Seewood is Columbia's first African-American city manager and assumes his office on Jan.15.
Seewoood has worked as the city manager of both Ferguson and Berkley, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri in 1997 with a degree in Public Administration.
The position of city manager is powerful, managing day-to-day operations of the city, fashioning a proposed fiscal year budget and having the authority to hire and fire employees. Seewood's salary will be $200,000 a year, according to a release from the city.
The announcement comes after a six-month search with no public input throughout the hiring process. Following a Missourian article questioning the lack of transparency, the council acknowledged in a Dec. 10 press release that three candidates had face-to-face interviews and that 32 candidates had applied for the position.
The process is a stark comparison to the last process when John Glascock was named as the City Manager in 2019. The previous search included public input and a meet and greet with the final candidates.
Many citizens were upset with the lack of transparency in the selection process, and some believed they should put the search off until a new mayor and council member are elected. Mayoral candidate Randy Minchew asked in a press release earlier this month that the hiring be put off completely until the new mayor is elected.
Council members defended the search, citing a difficult job market and a desire to attract the best possible field of candidates. Noting the search that led to Glascock's hiring, council said they took into consideration the public feedback that had been received as part of that search.