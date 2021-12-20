De’Carlon Seewood was named the next city manager of the City of Columbia on Monday.
Seewood has been the deputy city manager since 2019, serving under John Glascock, who is retiring Jan. 14. Seewood will be Columbia’s first Black city manager and assumes his office Jan. 15.
Seewoood has worked as the city manager of both Ferguson and Berkley, Missouri, and worked in city government in Fulton. He graduated from the University of Missouri in 1997 with a degree in Public Administration.
“He has a lot of direct experience in communities in Missouri. And that understanding is really important. It would be hard to explain that to somebody new coming in,” said council member Pat Fowler.
Mayor Brian Treece said Seewood was a unanimous selection of the council. He noted that the requirements of this job has changed in the years since the council selected Glascock.
“The landscape of positions like this has changed over the last few years,” Treece said before introducing Seewood. “Today we are in a very competitive labor market.”
“The political climate around these positions has also changed with polarization increasing and a lack of civil discourse at times,” Treece added.
The position of city manager is powerful, managing day-to-day operations of the city, fashioning a proposed fiscal year budget and having the authority to hire and fire employees. Seewood’s salary will be $200,000 a year, according to a release from the city.
The announcement comes after a six-month search with no public input throughout the hiring process. Following a Missourian article questioning the lack of transparency, the council acknowledged in a Dec. 10 news release that three candidates had face-to-face interviews and that 32 candidates had applied for the position.
The process is a stark comparison to the last process when John Glascock was named as the city manager in 2019. The previous search included public input and a meet-and-greet with the final candidates.
Many citizens were upset with the lack of transparency in the selection process, and some believed they should put the search off until a new mayor and council member are elected. Mayoral candidate Randy Minchew asked in a press release earlier this month that the hiring be put off completely until the new mayor is elected. On Monday, he congratulated Seewood on his selection.
Council members defended the search, citing a difficult job market and a desire to attract the best possible field of candidates. Noting the search that led to Glascock’s hiring, council members said they took into consideration the public feedback that had been received as part of that search.
“We wanted to extend confidentiality to candidates that may be at risk of losing their position, if it came out that they were looking for another job,” Treece told a Missourian reporter after the event.
“We all value transparency, our community expects it. But there’s a difference between transparency and confidentiality,” he said. “In this case, we thought it was worth going down that road, to have a diverse pool of applicants, for us to consider.”
Mayoral candidate David Seamon congratulated Seewood on the position in a news release. He also noted the lack of community input in the hiring process and said in the future positions like this should rely on public input.
“In the future, searches of this magnitude must reflect the deeply held values of this community — openness, fair hiring practices and citizen engagement,” Seamon said.