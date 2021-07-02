Nightly lane closures will be required on the U.S. 63/U.S. 54 bridge over the Missouri River at Jefferson City for the next several months while crews perform deck repairs.
Work on the structure of the bridge began in March. Tuesday, the contractor on the project will focus on the deck of the eastbound lanes of the bridge.
The repairs will require that lanes be closed between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Signs will be in place to let motorists know. Drivers are encouraged to be careful in the area.
The project is expected to be done by Dec. 1. For more details, visit MoDOT's website.