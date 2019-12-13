The Missouri Conservation Commission approved recommendations for dates for the upcoming deer and turkey hunting seasons suggested by the Missouri Department of Conservation. 

The recommendations were approved following the Commission's December meeting, according to a news release. 

The 2020 spring and fall turkey hunting dates are: 

  • Spring youth portion: April 4-5.
  • Regular spring turkey season: April 20 to May 10.
  • Fall firearms turkey season: Oct. 1-31. 

The 2020 to 2021 archery deer and turkey hunting dates are: 

  • Sept. 15 to Nov. 13 and Nov. 25 to Jan. 15, 2021.

The 2021 to 2021 firearms deer hunting dates are: 

  • Firearms deer early youth portion: Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.
  • Firearms deer November portion: Nov. 14-24.
  • Firearms deer late youth portion: Nov. 27-29.
  • Firearms deer antlerless portion: Dec. 4-6.
  • Firearms deer alternative methods portion: Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, 2021.

More information regarding hunting regulations, harvest limits, allowed methods, required permits and other related information can be found in the Department's “2020 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” and “2020 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” booklets. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State government reporter for the Missourian. Studying investigative journalism. Reach me at judyylucas@gmail.com or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.