The Missouri Conservation Commission approved recommendations for dates for the upcoming deer and turkey hunting seasons suggested by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The recommendations were approved following the Commission's December meeting, according to a news release.
The 2020 spring and fall turkey hunting dates are:
- Spring youth portion: April 4-5.
- Regular spring turkey season: April 20 to May 10.
- Fall firearms turkey season: Oct. 1-31.
The 2020 to 2021 archery deer and turkey hunting dates are:
Sept. 15 to Nov. 13 and Nov. 25 to Jan. 15, 2021.
The 2021 to 2021 firearms deer hunting dates are:
- Firearms deer early youth portion: Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.
- Firearms deer November portion: Nov. 14-24.
- Firearms deer late youth portion: Nov. 27-29.
- Firearms deer antlerless portion: Dec. 4-6.
- Firearms deer alternative methods portion: Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, 2021.
More information regarding hunting regulations, harvest limits, allowed methods, required permits and other related information can be found in the Department's “2020 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” and “2020 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” booklets.