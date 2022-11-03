Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening.
Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
Two- to three-day hunting events are also being held for youth age groups in the coming weeks.
Here’s everything to know about deer hunting season around Missouri.
When is deer season in Missouri?
The opening dates for deer hunting season vary depending on the weapon type.
For archery, the first half of the season is currently open and ends on Nov. 11. It opens back up Nov. 23 and runs until Jan. 15, 2023.
For firearms, the season opens Nov. 12 and closes Nov. 22. The antlerless firearms season takes place from Dec. 3 through Dec. 11.
The hunting season using alternative methods runs from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, 2023.
And for youth age groups, one youth session was open last weekend, and another will be open from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27.
Missouri youth deer season rules, regulations
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, hunting hours for all categories are from half an hour before sunrise to half an hour after sunset. Additionally, all participants in youth sessions must be between the ages of 6 and 15.
Many counties in Missouri, including Boone County, follow a four antler-point restriction. Any buck must have at least four points on one side of their antlers to be legally hunted. The department’s website also provides information about how to count the points and additional category-specific rules, including weapon regulations.
For the 2022-23 season, the department is granting hunters aged 15 and younger an exemption from this restriction during the archery and firearms seasons.
Where are hunting locations?
Counties along the Missouri River corridor have been known to be home to an abundance of deer, according to Game and Fish Magazine. Soils rich in minerals produce large amounts of foliage that whitetail deer feed on.
Several counties in Missouri are labeled as Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zones. Chronic Wasting Disease is a deadly infectious disease that mainly affects the cervid family, which includes deer.
Hunters in these counties are subject to extra precautions including carcass movement restrictions and the prohibition of salt products and other materials to attract deer. Boone County is not in this zone.
A final thought to keep in mind this season is whether the land is public or privately owned. The Department of Conservation notes that 93% of land in Missouri is privately owned and those wishing to hunt on private land must have permission. Tips on how to identify and find private landowners can be found on their website.