The 2023-24 turkey and deer hunting season will have new dates, including new firearms portions and some new permit regulations. 

Changes to the season regulations, announced last Friday by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), come amid a rising deer population in Missouri, especially in counties designated as Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zones. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Courts reporter, fall 2022. Studying print journalism and political science. Reach me at medv2h@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you