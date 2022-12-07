The 2023-24 turkey and deer hunting season will have new dates, including new firearms portions and some new permit regulations.
Changes to the season regulations, announced last Friday by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), come amid a rising deer population in Missouri, especially in counties designated as Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zones.
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a fatal infectious disease that affects members of the cervid family, including deer.
New portions in the 2023 season
A new firearms antlerless portion will be added next season from Oct. 6-8, 2023. Many Missouri counties, including Boone County, enforce the four antler-point restriction, which limits the number of antlerless deer harvested.
The new antlerless portion aims to stabilize rising deer population levels and will be applicable to 100 counties in Missouri, including Boone County. The four antler-point restriction will still be enforced for this period. Another antlerless portion will run from Dec. 2-10, 2023.
A second general firearms portion will also be added next season and run in CWD Management Zone counties from Nov. 22-26, 2023. The deer population is especially high in these counties and increased hunting is needed in these zones to prevent a further spread of CWD, according to a news release from MDC. Boone County is not within this zone.
The regular firearms portion will open Nov. 11, 2023 and close Nov. 21, 2023. Two youth firearms portions will be held next season from Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 24-26.
The firearms alternative methods session will run from Dec. 23, 2023 to Jan. 2, 2024.
No changes will be made to the archery portion for deer and turkey hunting next year. The first half runs from Sept. 15 to Nov. 10, 2023, while the second half is open from Nov. 22, 2023 to Jan. 15, 2024.
New permit regulations
The 2023-24 season will see an increase in the number of firearms antlerless permits for hunters, according to the release. In 82 counties, including Boone County, the number of permits allowed will rise from two to four.
Permit changes will also apply to landowners. Residents who own at least 75 acres in a single county, or at least 75 continuous acres bisected by a county line, may receive two permits in the majority of the state. Landowners in several counties in northwest and southeast Missouri may receive one permit.
More details concerning specific county regulations can be found on the MDC's website.