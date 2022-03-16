The jury trial scheduled this week for a Columbia man involved in a deadly downtown shooting has been postponed.
Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr., 28, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after the Nov. 14 shooting outside Vibez Lounge, leaving five people injured and one man dead.
Additionally, he is charged with a felony account for resisting arrest.
During the pre-trial conference Monday, defense attorney Gerald Mueller requested a continuance of the trial set for Wednesday on behalf of both parties.
The request was submitted by the state after the addition of new evidence presented from the defense Monday morning.