Lynlee Renick’s defense team brought a pack of witnesses to the stand Tuesday to convey to the jury that she was a grieving widow who had been stunned by her husband’s death.
Renick is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting of her husband, Ben Renick, on his reptile farm in June 2017.
During the second day of Lynlee Renick’s trial in Boone County Circuit Court, her father, a business client and her oldest friend all told the jury that she is loving, nonviolent and became hysterical after her husband died.
“She was gone,” said her father, Lyndell Gallatin. “I had never seen shock so bad.”
He described his daughter as a woman who just went through the motions of daily life after her husband died, sitting and staring on the porch for hours.
Renick’s childhood friend, Britney Bishop, called her a loving mother and wife. Bishop described Renick as creative and outgoing and told the jury that Renick had a tough time eating and drinking after her husband was killed.
“I spent most of my nights and days with her,” Bishop said. “She was a wreck. She acted as though her whole world fell apart, and it just had.”
Before the defense was presented, the prosecution wrapped up its case by building a timeline of the June 8 murder based on the day’s worth of text messages sent from Lynlee Renick’s cellphone.
Special Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Zoellner displayed a set of texts she sent early in the morning to Michael Humphrey, who has already been convicted of first-degree murder in Ben Renick’s death.
Trying to corroborate that the two were orchestrating plans on the day Renick was murdered, Zoellner showed texts Lynlee Renick sent to Humphrey asking whether he was making a trip to Columbia that day.
When he was delayed by car trouble, her texts became more urgent. At the same time, she was texting her husband about routine household and personal matters.
At the same time, she was pressing Humphrey: “On your way?” she asked. The prosecution was using those exchanges to argue that she was operating on two different levels that day.
Humphrey has already testified that he met Lynlee Renick at the spa business she owned in Columbia that afternoon, and they drove to Ben Renick’s reptile farm where he was murdered at about 3:45 p.m.
His last text message was to his wife asking, “Do I need to get the kids?”
At 4 p.m., a text was returned to tell him to pick up the kids. Then an hour later, another text was sent to him saying, “I’ll meet you and the kids at home.”
But the school called Lynlee Renick at 5:45 p.m. to tell her that no one had picked up the kids, all of which the prosecution used as evidence that she messaged her husband after knowing that he was dead.
The prosecution rested its case early Tuesday afternoon, and after three hours of testimony for the defense, the trial ended for the day just before 5:30 p.m.
The defense will continue to present its evidence Wednesday when Lynlee Renick is expected to testify. Judge Kevin Crane told the jury he believes the trial is still on track to conclude Thursday.