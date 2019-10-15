Potential solutions to the speeding problem that has plagued Hinkson Avenue and North William Street were discussed at Benton Elementary School on Tuesday evening.
The city of Columbia held an open meeting to discuss strategies to help cut down speeding on streets in the area around the school. North William Street was ranked No. 2 on the 2018 Neighborhood Traffic Management Program Priority List, while Hinkson Avenue ranked No. 3, meaning residents deemed the streets as most in need of traffic-calming devices.
Among the possible solutions discussed were speed humps, speed tables, medians, chicanes and traffic circles. Attendees were encouraged to voice their concerns and fill out comment forms.
Columbia Engineering Specialist Taylor Shelton said construction will begin in summer 2020. He said there will be another meeting either late this year or early next year to go over a proposal and provide people with another chance for comment.
About 15 people came to the meeting. Several attendees said they were concerned about the amount of time before construction starts. They are worried about the speeding and want it addressed sooner.
“It’s dangerous,” said Kathy E. Doisy, who lives on Richardson Street. “We’re glad they’re finally addressing it, but if we wait until next summer to do anything, somebody’s child is going to get hit.”
Doisy said she is also concerned about the safety of crosswalks in the area, specifically the intersection of North William and Windsor streets.
“People will not stop for you, they will mow you down at that crosswalk. It gets no respect whatsoever,” she said.
Shelton said anything maintenance-related could be completed in the short term, including redoing the striping on the road and placing a police radar trailer in the area.
Shelton said the city plans to review comments from the meeting and then come up with a plan for traffic calming in the area before the next meeting.
