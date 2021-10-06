The sale of to-go alcoholic beverages, along with other updates of Columbia liquor codes, were approved at the City Council meeting on Oct. 4. While some restaurants are currently offering to-go alcoholic drinks, others are unsure about future demand.
The decision to expand Columbia liquor codes follows the signing of Senate Bill 126 by Governor Mike Parson on July 7.
“Allowing restaurants to sell to-go drinks is just one more thing restaurants have the freedom to provide for their customers and helps restaurants stay in business,” said Richard Walls, co-owner of The Heidelberg and member of the Missouri Restaurant Association.
Local restaurants were permitted to sell to-go alcoholic beverages during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 and now have the option to make it a permanent part of their menu.
Demand for to-go alcoholic beverages varies between restaurants. Some locations are seeing the majority of sales coming from carry-out orders as opposed to customers eating at the restaurant and taking a to-go drink with them.
Shakespeare’s Pizza hasn’t seen a large demand for to-go alcoholic drinks, manager Toby Epstein said.
“It’s not currently on our radar, and we want to offer our customers everything we can, so if there’s a demand for it later on we’ll do it,” Epstein said.
Bud’s Classic BBQ, a new restaurant in downtown Columbia, offers to-go alcoholic beverages to customers and is planning to add draft cocktails to their catering menu.
“We usually get the majority of our carry-out orders during lunchtime and people don’t normally add a to-go drink to their order,” owner Jason Paetzold said. “We don’t have a large demand for to-go alcohol drinks right now, but when we launch our catering service, we’re going to add a large format of draft cocktails that would go great with barbecue food.”
Consumers can now buy to-go alcoholic beverages upon purchase of a meal and are limited to two drinks per meal ordered. Containers for alcoholic beverages must be sealed and can’t be put in a typical to-go drink cup with a straw.
City Council also approved extending alcohol sale hours on Sundays from 6 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., permitting liquor stores to sell alcohol that can be consumed on the property and allowing non-profit organizations to have a start time for alcohol sales at special events.