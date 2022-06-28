Sonny McCance, a Columbia resident who lives with his niece, depends on the local food pantry for about 70% of the meals they eat.
When the pandemic hit, McCance lost his job and was forced to rely on the pantry more than ever.
Before he became jobless, he said he would stock up only when it was absolutely necessary. For the last two years, he has stopped by twice a month.
"COVID screwed everything up, and the prices of everything are ridiculous," McCance said.
Inflation, surging demand and supply delays are causing food banks to scramble to meet the needs of a growing number of clients.
The price of food has been slammed by a spike in inflation that has hit a 40-year high, and the burden typically falls hardest on lower-income families.
Inflation has made it even harder to purchase certain items, especially protein, said Katie Adkins, director of communication and marketing at The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
The local food bank is a hunger relief network that gathers and distributes millions of pounds of food annually to partner agencies in 32 counties.
Persistent supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic are also delaying food delivery by weeks, even months, Adkins said.
"You can have unlimited funds and not be able to purchase certain things right now just because of supply-chain disruptions," she said.
Inflation and supply issues have also plagued the general population, causing fewer people to donate to food banks while increasing the demand from those relying on food pantries to get their groceries.
Adkins estimated that the Food Bank is spending three times as much on food now as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021 donations made up the largest portion of the food bank's funding, representing 41.39% last year.
Even though the Food Bank has struggled to purchase food and get donations, it has opened up new avenues to collect food.
Despite the challenges that the Food Bank currently faces, it is taking advantage of alternative programs and fundraisers for its food supply.
"There's lots of different ways to help," Adkins said. "It's just about what's most interesting to people."
One way has been to put greater emphasis on the Retail Rescue Program, a program where the Food Bank partners with local grocery stores to get food when stores have a surplus.
Another way for people to help those in need is through the garden giving program where they can donate extra produce fro their own gardens to the Food Bank.
McCance said he is hoping to rely less on the Food Bank quite soon. He recently started a new job and was awaiting his first paycheck but was thankful that the Food Bank has allowed him to put food on the table in the meantime.
"We can just be honest with them and tell them what is going on, and they help us out," he said.