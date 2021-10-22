Gena Ross pioneered new musical genres with her original campaign ballad "Paving The Way," which served as her introduction to the weekly Muleskinners meeting.
Acoustic strumming and shimmering cymbal rolls were the backdrop to Ross' lyrics about representing her constituents and putting health care, education and social justice first.
"Building a better tomorrow, beginning today," she sang.
Ross is running for U.S. Senate after winning the sixth district Democratic Congressional primary in 2020 and is the first African-American woman to run in the district. She won the primary with 88 cents in her Congressional account, raising about a thousand dollars during her campaign.
Ross, an associate professor at Kansas City Community College, previously worked for former Sen. Claire McCaskill's office. She earned a doctoral degree in public policy and administration and a master's degree in public administration. Native to Minneapolis, she worked as a juvenile corrections officer and moved to Missouri in 2008 after divorcing her ex-husband.
"He told me I would never make it without him. All he tried to do was put us down, so I packed up the truck," Ross said. "It was very challenging."
A single mother of three, she described the difficulties of juggling kids, moving and studying for her master's degree.
Ross' slogan reads: "Unbossed. Unbought. Unbiased." She said she will be free from outside influencers and will place her constituents first.
"Every corner of Missouri, from the urban, suburban, and rural; no county, no person left behind," Ross said.
She lists affordable health care and the expansion of Medicaid, sustainable economic development programs, affordable housing, programs that support homeless veterans, living wages indexed to inflation, ease of voting, and tax incentives for renewable energy as some of her strongest issues.
"We shouldn't have to dig for what we deserve," Ross said.
The track was seven minutes long and you can hear it on her website. At the end, she listed her social media platforms and called for donations.