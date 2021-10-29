Sorrels Overpass Drive bridge will be demolished next Friday through Nov. 8. The demolition will effect travel on Interstate 70, according to a MoDOT news release.
Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the work zone. Overnight lane closures and rolling roadblocks could add an extra 15 minutes of travel time. MoDOT is strongly encouraging commuters to use alternative routes.
The bridge is located over I-70 at mile marker 122. A truck crash caused significant damage to the overpass Oct. 18. Sorrels Overpass has since been closed.
A replacement project that was set for 2022 was accelerated after the accident.