Demonstrations on inequality faced by African Americans continued Monday night as approximately 70 people gathered at Boone County Courthouse.
"We will be doing this every day until things change and we will come together as a group and figure out ways we can help make a change," said Jacquelyn Watts, who helped organize the march.
The protest was scheduled to begin around 6 p.m. but the march through downtown had to be delayed because a man was threatening to cut himself on Broadway, according to three police officers who informed protesters to delay their movement.
A witness said the man in his late 20s or early 30s brandished a knife but later dropped it and was taken away in an ambulance. No one was injured during the incident at Broadway and College Avenue.
At 7:20 p.m., demonstrators started to march accompanied by several police officers.
The group headed to Douglas Park where they lay down for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to experience the last minutes of George Floyd. A police officer in Minneapolis put pressure on Floyd's next for 8 minutes and 46 seconds before he died.
As the march progressed, three people shared their experience with racial discrimination at the intersection of Providence Road, Worley Street and Rogers Street. Three police cars blocked the road while they spoke.
"The more educated we are, the more power we have," Watts said of the purpose of the continuing demonstrations.