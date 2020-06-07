A week after Behonsay Williams was struck by a vehicle at an evening protest, she has a few answers and some lingering questions.
She found out Thursday who hit her, after police shared the driver’s insurance information.
She could find out Tuesday whether the 17-year-old, whom the Missourian is not identifying because he is a minor, will face charges.
Williams, 21, sat in her living room recently with her left leg elevated on an ottoman to relieve pressure from a swollen foot and recalled the event and its physical and emotional toll and aftermath.
She still wonders when and how the police found the driver, who did not stop after Williams was hit. Why he was never arrested. Why she said the police did not reach out until Thursday.
Why, she said, it seems authorities did not really care.
Williams was among a group {span class=”print_trim”}of demonstrators congregated at Providence Road and Broadway to protest the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who was videotaped on the ground with a police officer’s knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. He died soon after.
She remembers the driver of the car approaching the intersection and honking at protesters as they blocked the crosswalk. She smacked the hood to warn the driver that she was planted in front.
“He made eye contact with me, and I can tell by his face that he was getting irritated and that he just didn’t care that we were in front of him,” Williams said. “It was basically either him or us.”
“Everyone came around the car just started punching and throwing water,” she recalled. “And then they put that one board in front of his (windshield).”
The driver floored the gas pedal.
The vehicle struck Williams as it sped down Broadway.
“And then that’s when I remember he hit me,” she said.
Williams was one of two women hit by vehicles that night. Little information about either investigation was shared publicly.
In a letter to the police department and city officials Monday, Race Matters, Friends, asked the department to “swiftly identify, charge, and prosecute any person or persons who use(s) a vehicle to intimidate or injure protestors, and to be completely transparent to the public about their response.”
The organization said the city did not respond by the end of the day.
Williams said she did not immediately seek medical care the night she was injured. At some point during the evening, she said she realized she’d lost feeling on the right side of her body.
She said she demonstrated for the rest of the night, then went to University Hospital about 10 a.m. June 2.
She detailed her chronic medical conditions — polycystic kidney disease and idiopathic short stature, or ISS — to hospital workers, she said.
Williams, who is 5-foot-3 and weighs 90 pounds, said she received steroid shots as a child to stimulate her bones and increase her height.
“I have the bones of a 10-year-old,” she said.
She said hospital staff took X-rays of her right leg and shoulder and told her “it was just bruised and swollen,” Williams recalled.
The pain persisted over the coming days, she said. She went to Women’s and Children’s Hospital about 4 a.m. Thursday.
She said hospital staff was initially reluctant to admit her.
They told her they would not perform any more tests or examinations because “the other hospital already did that,” Williams said.
She insisted on being admitted, she said, and the staff performed a CT scan and drew blood for testing.
After that, she was immobilized with a neck brace and left in her room. She asked to used the bathroom several times, she said, but to no avail.
“They just looked at me and left the room,” Williams said.
She said she eventually urinated on herself.
“I kept asking if they would let me use the bathroom, and they wouldn’t, and I left (the hospital) in my own pee,” she said.
Williams, traumatized after being hit by a car and exhausted, did not tell hospital workers what happened or file a complaint. She went home. That night, she attended another rally.
MU Health Care said Monday in a statement that it “takes allegations of this nature very seriously,” and is conducting an investigation.
Her experiences, she said, do not deter her from taking the cause of social justice as seriously as she did the day she was struck on Broadway. She attended a demonstration Saturday night.
She attended Sunday’s Black Lives Matter demonstration. She’ll attend others, she said, with the hope that regardless of color, generations to follow may not have to do so.
“We (African Americans) get more abused and attacked by police than any other minority. So it’s just like, I’m going to stand for what’s right behind my color,” Williams said. “But then I started thinking about it, like, it’s not just about us ... . It’s (about) the little kids. Because you got little kids that are gonna have to grow up into this.”