Denis Swope will become the new music director for the Columbia Community Band.
“I am so excited about the opportunity to be working with such a talented group of people,” Swope said in a statement. “The Columbia Community Band has a fantastic reputation throughout the region, and I am honored to now be leading this group.”
Swope replaced the late Director Emeritus Paul Copenhaver, who became director in 2017. Swope will direct the band with Assistant Director Phil Wood.
Swope serves as the director of bands and as performing arts department chair at Hickman High School, according to a Columbia Community Band news release.
He is also a board member of the Missouri Bandmasters Association.
Additionally, Swope is a member of the Missouri Music Educators Association, National Association for Music Education and Phi Beta Mu. In the Northeast Missouri Music Educators Association, he has served as the president and as vice president for jazz.
Most recently, he has received recognition from Inside Columbia Magazine as the gold winner in the teacher category on the annual Best of Columbia list, according to the news release.
“We are so proud to have Denis to lead our band,” Terry Fetterly, Columbia Community Band board president, said in a statement.
“Denis’ resume speaks for itself, and he will be the perfect fit as our director as we look forward to holding concerts when it is safe to do so.”
The concerts and rehearsals of the Columbia Community Band have yet to resume due to COVID-19.