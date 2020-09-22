Denver-based artist David Griggs is working with the Standing Committee on Public Art to produce art for the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal.
Griggs was commissioned for the project over the summer and will present the first draft of the design in November.
On Tuesday morning, members of the committee and the Commission on Cultural Affairs met with Griggs to discuss ideas for the work.
The terminal art will be funded through the city’s Percent for Art program, which sets aside 1% of the money for construction or renovation of public buildings for site-specific art.
For the new airport terminal, $188,870 has been allocated, 90% of which will go to Griggs’ work.
Before selecting Griggs, the committee expanded to include three new members familiar with the airport, the surrounding area and artwork of this scale.
The committee and commission will also review and approve Griggs’ designs before he starts working on the piece.
At the meeting, Griggs presented previous work from his portfolio that he felt was relevant to the project, focusing on several public sculptures incorporating color and movement.
He’s finished over 60 commissioned works across the country, many of which are large-scale sculptures in public spaces.
The artist emphasized that site-specificity will be important to his design, and the group discussed several ways that could be accomplished. They mentioned the importance of the airport as a gateway, Columbia’s recent growth and transition and other possible themes.
Griggs also said a couple of people involved brought up the idea of hanging his work in the atrium of the new terminal. He said he was excited about the chance to create a brand new design for the space and “felt drawn to Columbia as a successful Midwest city.”
He is a graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder with a master’s degree in fine arts. Recent commissions include projects for Anchorage, Chicago, Dallas, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Toronto and Washington.
Columbia hopes to have the airport terminal and its art done by spring 2022.