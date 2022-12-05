A vaccine clinic offering the new bivalent COVID booster and regular flu shots is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at Derby Ridge Elementary School.

The clinic, hosted by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services in collaboration with Columbia Public Schools and MU Health Care, will be held in the school's gymnasium, located at 4000 Derby Ridge Dr., Columbia.

