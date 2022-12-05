A vaccine clinic offering the new bivalent COVID booster and regular flu shots is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at Derby Ridge Elementary School.
The clinic, hosted by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services in collaboration with Columbia Public Schools and MU Health Care, will be held in the school's gymnasium, located at 4000 Derby Ridge Dr., Columbia.
According to a news release from the Health Department, the clinic is open to the public and requires no appointments.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots will be available, with individuals 5 years and older eligible for Pfizer and anyone 12 years and older eligible for Moderna.
The bivalent booster protects against both the original virus and the omicron variant, and it is recommended to get this single-dose booster two months after either a primary series or previous booster vaccination, according to the release.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and will require no ID or health insurance. Flu vaccines will also be provided for free for people 6 months through 64 years old.
The release said the clinic will not offer the high dose flu vaccines recommended for people who are 65 or older. Additionally, anyone under 18 will be required to submit a parental consent form, which can be filled out on-site.