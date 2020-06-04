Protests over the death of George Floyd continued Wednesday night in downtown Columbia despite the effort of one motorist to intrude.
Around 6 p.m., a man in a red Ram pickup truck with “Trump!!” painted on the back drove past cars meant to protect protesters from traffic.
He then drove close to the protesters, disturbing their demonstration, and down Sixth Street.
He circled around and came back up Sixth Street toward the protest when Columbia police forced him out of his truck and arrested him near the Broadway and Sixth Street intersection.
The man was charged with careless and imprudent driving and resisting arrest, police said.
“That was just somebody misguided,” said Demarco Winston, one of the protest organizers. “So we gotta show him that we’re united. Show him the right way. Lead by example.”
Demonstrators were back in downtown Columbia to protest the death of George Floyd when a man in a red pickup truck drove past cars meant to protect protestors from traffic. He had circled around the block back towards the protests when police arrested him. @CoMissourian pic.twitter.com/0uI59RFNVF— William Skipworth (@WillSkipworth) June 3, 2020
The incident came two days after two women were struck by cars in separate incidents during a similar protest downtown.
Behonsay Williams, 21, was one of the women struck Monday. She was at the Wednesday protest still wearing her hospital wristband.
“We were on Providence and Broadway just peacefully protesting,” she said. “And what I remember ... is we were down there, and the car pulled up. And I stepped in front of him, and I asked him nicely, ‘Could you please back up?’”
She said other protesters gathered around, throwing water at the car and smacking it.
“All I remember was, he ran into me, and before I knew it, I couldn’t react fast enough, and I was just on the ground.”
Williams wore a knee brace and had medical wraps on her wrist. She said she suffered “cuts and bruises” and that the incident wouldn’t keep her from continuing to join the protests.
The protesters were peaceful, as they marched around downtown, stopping every once in a while to kneel for nine minutes, roughly the amount of time the police officer had his knee against Floyd’s neck in Minnesota.
Lt. Michael Hestir of the Columbia Police Department was in charge of police operations during the protest, as he has been for the past few nights.
“My job is to protect the protesters and reduce violence,” Hestir said.
He said he and the other officers were happy to protect the demonstrators.
“I think these people have a passionate message,” he said. “It has been delivered in a way that’s peaceful, that’s organized. It’s been well done.”
The organizers of the protest said they were happy with how the police have cooperated with them.
“They have been very helpful,” said Jacquelyn Watts, one of the protest organizers.
The officers coordinated with organizers to block off streets for protesters, as they moved around downtown.
At several times throughout the evening, protesters called officers to the middle of the demonstration, where they embraced each other and had candid discussions. Protesters asked questions, such as how the officers are working to change any racist culture existing within the department and how complaints against officers show up on that officer’s record.
About 7:25 p.m., one of the protest organizers, Robin Winn, handed out voter registration cards she got from the Boone County Government Building. She told her fellow protesters it’s important to vote in addition to joining these protests.
The temperature was in the 80s, so organizers handed out water bottles. Some protesters continued to march later in the evening despite rain.
The protests in Floyd’s memory have continued around the country for more than a week since his death. Local organizers talked about how important it is they continue until they see action toward justice for Floyd.
“I feel ultimately, we can’t stop until all the (Minneapolis) officers are charged and found guilty, as would a black man for the same crime,” said Watts.
She said it was important for people to realize Floyd isn’t the only black man who has died unjustly under police restraint.
“George Floyd was just the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “There were so many more before him.”