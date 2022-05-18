Despite the Columbia City Council’s decision to lift the roll cart ban Monday night, residents will not see any changes in trash collection anytime soon.
In a 4-3 decision, the council approved an ordinance that repealed the prohibition of roll carts and automated waste collection. On Twitter, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said the decision allows the council to work on a plan to improve trash and recycling collection, but it does not mean roll carts will be used “today, tomorrow, or even this year.”
Matt Nestor, a spokesperson for the city’s utilities department, reiterated that residents should continue on with how they normally recycle and dispose of trash.
“Nothing has changed with the trash system,” Nestor said. “The only thing that happened Monday night was they removed an ordinance that prohibited us from talking about adding roll carts.”
Options for Future Trash Collection
Nestor said the Solid Waste Division presented several options to the council during a work session on May 2, and the benefits and disadvantages of each were discussed. These options included privatizing trash collection, assessing the city’s trash bag program and automating collection.
Although privatizing trash collection would relieve the city of its issues, the waste division claims it would eliminate city jobs, involve a difficult transition and likely not improve residents’ fees or quality of service.
Under the “Pay As You Throw” trash collection program, residents must use trash bags with the city’s logo. Each household receives a set number of trash bag vouchers and is charged for extra bags. Eliminating the program could benefit the city by saving more than $1.1 million by not having to provide the trash bags, which have been criticized because of their quality. The advantages of keeping the program are that it encourages waste reduction, promotes recycling and residents are familiar with it.
Automated curbside collection was the final option presented. This would mean that the new trash trucks’ robotic arm would pick up the roll cart and dump the trash. Currently, the worst aspects of waste management workers’ working conditions are that they ride on the back of the trucks and manually load the trash. Although this change would not fix the shortage of truck drivers, it would improve the worker retainment due to better work conditions.
The waste division estimates that implementing automated curbside collection would cost about $10.1 million, which includes 18 side loading trucks worth $300,000 each and almost $5 million for roll carts. Since the city now spends more than $1.5 million on its branded trash bags annually, the automated curbside collection program’s expenses would be offset in 10 years.
Although the timeline for any change is unknown, Nestor said the city will wait for direction from the council before further researching an option and providing a detailed implementation plan.