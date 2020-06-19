A Columbia Police Department detective has been assigned this week to seek more information on drivers of two cars that struck protesters on June 1.
The move was requested by the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, according to a news release from the police.
On one of the first days of protests, two women got hit by cars in a space of about 40 minutes as the crowd was trying to block the intersection of Providence Road and Broadway.
The Police Department released a statement the next day saying it wasinvestigating the case, but didn’t have any suspects.
Community leaders, some of whom addressed the City Council at its regular meeting Monday, have been seeking information from the department on the progress of the investigation of the incidents.
Chief Geoff Jones also released a statement at that time that the police department wants to help the rallies be as peaceful as possible and that police want to assure the safety of everyone in the marches.