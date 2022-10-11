A spokesperson for the developer constructing a new building at the corner of Broadway and Tenth Street said a covered walkway will be installed at the site by next week, restoring pedestrian access to that stretch of Broadway.
The U.S. Bank building formerly stood at the site. It was demolished in September, and developer 1000 East Broadway LLC is using the site to build a six-story mixed-use building. The plan calls for 60 to 65 one-bedroom apartments above 5,000 square feet of retail and office space on the ground floor.
Since demolition of the bank began, the construction site has been bordered by a chain-link fence that blocks the sidewalk and eight street parking spots along Broadway and Tenth, leaving pedestrians who walk there exposed to the flow of traffic. Pedestrians who want to stick to the sidewalks have to take a detour to the north side of Broadway by way of Hitt Street or the western side of Tenth Street.
At the Sept. 19 meeting of the Columbia City Council, 1000 East Broadway LLC requested a closure of the surrounding sidewalks, parking lanes and alley until Aug. 15, 2023.
But several council members balked at a yearlong closure. The council granted a temporary closure until Oct. 18 and directed the developer to return to city hall on Monday to present a plan that would address pedestrians' concerns.
Jack Cardetti, spokesperson for 1000 East Broadway LLC, said a covered pedestrian walkway will be installed along Broadway before Monday's meeting to satisfy the council's request.
The front of the building being constructed will face Broadway, and Cardetti said covering the walkway is necessary because the front of a building is a "drop zone" where debris is most likely to fall. He said keeping people safe from falling debris was one reason 1000 East Broadway LLC initially chose to bar pedestrian access.
"It's just not practical to have Broadway open and essentially having pedestrians walking through an active construction site," Cardetti said. "But after speaking with City Council, and now working directly with city staff as we speak, we are building a covered pedestrian walkway. It'll manage to keep Broadway open during almost all construction."
On the morning of the demolition, Ann Marie Gortmaker was walking west on Broadway to work. Gortmaker has vision loss, and she said that when she reached the crosswalk at Hitt Street, she missed a small white sign indicating that the sidewalk ahead was closed. Gortmaker came face-to-face with the site's fence and opted to inch with great caution along the edge of the street to get to work on time instead of taking the long way around.
Gortmaker is a member of the Columbia Disabilities Commission. Commission Chair Jacque Sample said that after Gortmaker shared what had happened, the commission sent a letter to the City Council to consider at its Sept. 19 meeting that advocated for a pedestrian walkway at the site.
Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster said he appreciated that the Disabilities Commission reached out to the council before the Sept. 19 meeting. He said it gave him time to consider the commission's view, and he said he was pleased that everyone who had a stake in the decision could add to the conversation.
Cardetti said the site's layout without a covered walkway does not create danger for pedestrians.
However, Sample said it presents a particular danger and inconvenience to pedestrians who use mobility devices like wheelchairs.
"We've had several reports of people in wheelchairs being struck by cars in crosswalks just over the last two months," Sample said. "I don't think that's a risk anybody wants to increase, and so by not having this addressed, it increases the risk of people being struck."
Gortmaker said the lack of a pedestrian walkway at the site also places a burden on people without disabilities. She said the site's layout might present challenges to a person pushing a stroller or a crowd of people moving around downtown during high-traffic events like the True/False Film Fest.
Nickie Davis, executive director of the Downtown Community Improvement District, said she had heard from business owners near the site who were concerned that fewer customers would visit their businesses because of the sidewalk closures.
"Foot traffic is a big deal downtown, and this essentially closes up one of their biggest roadways, so yes, it's incredibly difficult, especially when they had no warning," Davis said.
At the September meeting, Foster noted that one barrier to creating a pedestrian walkway along Broadway was a planter at the corner. Cardetti said 1000 East Broadway LLC was able to remove the planter with the council and city staff's permission.
Cardetti said that because the developer will use the vacant parking spots on Broadway for the walkway, drivers will not be able to park in them.
In addition to access, Sample said that without a pedestrian walkway, closing the sidewalks for a whole year would be "unacceptable." She said that she would be fine with a yearlong closure as long as the pedestrian walkway remains safe for people to use.
Davis said she understood why the developer was requesting a yearlong closure but preferred periodic review and extensions by the Council.
Cardetti said the developer is aiming to finish up construction by August 2023 and plans to keep the Aug. 15, 2023 date in its permit request to the council on Monday.
Foster said he has not decided whether he will vote to greenlight the yearlong closure because he wants to know all the details first.
"If they're able to pull off what I think we envision, then I'll be supportive of that, but we need to see those plans specifically, and that's why we asked them to come back to us," Foster said.