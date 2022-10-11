A spokesperson for the developer constructing a new building at the corner of Broadway and Tenth Street said a covered walkway will be installed at the site by next week, restoring pedestrian access to that stretch of Broadway.

The U.S. Bank building formerly stood at the site. It was demolished in September, and developer 1000 East Broadway LLC is using the site to build a six-story mixed-use building. The plan calls for 60 to 65 one-bedroom apartments above 5,000 square feet of retail and office space on the ground floor. 

