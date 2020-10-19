A developer who previously wanted to build 16 apartments at the northwest corner of Green Meadows Road and Green Meadows Circle withdrew a request for rezoning from Monday night’s Columbia City Council meeting.
Jay Gebhardt of A Civil Group sent a letter to the council, on behalf of developer Matt Kelly, that said they would like to take more time to accommodate the neighbors and give them more notice.
The would-be development was to be known as The Godfrey. It would have placed four four-plex apartment buildings on the 1.5-acre property. Kelly had sought to rezone the land from R-1, single family residential, to PD, planned development.
The Columbia Planning & Zoning Commission in August voted 8-0 to recommend the council reject it because of concerns about density, the proximity of the apartments to the street and the fact that the backs of the apartments would face adjacent neighborhoods.
City Planner Rusty Palmer previously said that a development of 12 apartments, rather than the initially proposed 16, would be more appropriate for the area. In an email sent to residents of the neighborhood Friday, Kelly said, “Jay and I are working on a new idea that has less units and addresses the City Staff’s comments.”