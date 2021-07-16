A significant portion of the City Council meeting Monday will be devoted to proposals that would allow the Cherry Street Hotel project to continue at the northwest corner of Hitt and Cherry streets. An office building that stood on the site has already been razed.
Because of space limitations on the property, the developers are asking to lease 99 parking spaces in the Tenth and Cherry Municipal Parking Garage that would accommodate guests of the future six-story, 140-room hotel.
Thirty-one of the spaces would be on Level C of the parking garage and marked “Hotel Only Spaces.” The additional 68 project spaces would remain unreserved.
Because the garage is now at full capacity, the developers would be given priority to lease the 68 vacant spaces as they become available, paying the standard monthly rate, according to a council memo.
The developers are also asking for approval to combine two lots into one and are seeking a waiver to avoid dedicating 10 feet of utility easements adjacent to the two public streets. The Planning and Zoning Commission has already recommended approval of the waiver, and city staff has noted that the design adjustment is appropriate.
Finally, the city wants the developers to agree to build a half street with a curb along Hitt Street to accommodate temporary parking, as well as a sidewalk.
In addition, the agreement would require improvement of the alley along the north property line. No utility service connections or occupancy permits would be granted until the terms of the agreement are met.
In other action Monday, City Council members will consider these measures:
- Proposed construction of an additional generation unit at the Landfill Gas Electric Generation Plant at the city landfill as part of the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. Estimated cost of construction is $2 million, to be funded by electric utility funds.
- A six-month delay in enforcing regulation on short-term rentals, including Airbnbs, Vrbos and others in the online vacation rental marketplace. The council and the Planning and Zoning Commission have been trying to establish regulations for years, but it has proved to be difficult to do so.
- An MKT wetlands project that would include two wetland pools, a boardwalk with lookout deck and a series of trails. The construction cost would be $120,000 with $80,000 from the park sales tax fund and a $40,000 donation from a Boone County couple. Contract labor and park staff would do the construction work.
- A proposal to compensate retailers 25 cents for every trash bag voucher redeemed to cover their costs associated with the new trash program.
- Installing a $300,000 fence at the top the Fifth and Walnut Parking Garage to help prevent people from jumping off the garage.
Council members will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at City Hall.