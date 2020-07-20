If your household has not yet responded to the 2020 U.S. census, you can expect a knock on your door or doorbell to ring any day now.
Census takers on Thursday began seeking out those who have not filled out the census forms. The Kansas City census office will continue to deploy workers in Boone County between now and Oct. 31, Sara Humm, a community relations specialist for the Columbia city manager’s office, said.
Census takers are readily identifiable, so you should be able to tell whether the person at your door is legit. They wear a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date, according to a news release from the city.
They also will be trained on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before visiting neighborhoods.
Residents can call (312) 579-1500 to speak with a U.S. Census Bureau representative if they have concerns about the identity of someone at their door, according to the release.
If no one is at home when the census takers visit the household, census takers will leave a notice with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail, according to the news release.
As of now, the response rate in Boone County remains low. Humm said about 64% of Boone County households have already responded, compared to 61.8% of Columbia households.
Statewide, the Census Bureau reported that 62.2% of households had responded. That matched the national response rate.
Columbia’s response rate for the past two decennial censuses was 77%, according to a previous Missourian story.
Humm said one of the reasons for the lagging response rate thus far is that many college students returned to their hometowns because of the pandemic. College students are advised by the Census Bureau to indicate on their forms where they live for the majority of the year.
Humm encouraged residents to fill out the 2020 census because it’s important for the future development of the community.
“Federal agencies use census results to distribute hundreds of billions of dollars in funds each year,” Humm said.
If one person, child included, is not counted, Missouri loses an estimated $1,300 in federal funding per year, according to the release.
Household residents can now respond to the 2020 census online at my2020census.gov, by phone at (844) 330-2020 or by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received in the spring, according to the release.
Residents can follow Boone County Counts, a partnership to promote the census, on Facebook and Instagram at @BooneCountyCounts or on the website at BooneCountyCounts.com.