The Columbia City Council will receive reports from the Disabilities and Climate and Environment commissions during its Tuesday meeting.
The Disabilities Commission will ask the council to allow virtual participation in board and commission meetings, including council meetings. While members can observe the meeting remotely, this proposed change would allow virtual participants to count toward quorum, vote and make comments.
In a memo to the council, the commission unanimously supported this expansion and said this change would increase accessibility for residents.
“By making virtual attendance and participation a reality for Columbia’s boards and commissions, the city will greatly increase diversity, inclusivity, and equity,” said Gretchen Maune, a commission member, in the memo.
The timing of the request is interesting considering that during a council work session on Monday, a motion to allow First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler to participate remotely failed in a 3-3 vote. Council members cited a lack of precedent for remote access and lack of prior notice.
The request asks that city staff produce a policy that would cover all city committees and commissions, including the council.
The council will also receive a report from the Climate and Environment Commission that proposes a Transit Task Force.
The climate commission voted in May to submit a letter seeking a task force that would devise a more robust public transit system in Columbia to decrease greenhouse gas emissions.
In 2019, Columbia set a goal to lower greenhouse gas emissions 35% by 2035 and 80% by 2050. Transportation accounted for 28% of Columbia’s emissions in 2019, according to the committee’s letter.
Central to lowering emissions is shifting trips from cars to public transit, according to the letter. Currently, 78% of trips in Columbia are by car, and just 1% are by transit. The trips by transit must increase to 17% by 2035 and 40% by 2050 to meet emission goals.
The commission recommends that the council establish a task force by August.
In a pre-council work meeting, Columbia police will make a presentation to the council about the attorney general’s vehicle stops report.
The report, which was released June 1, revealed that Black drivers in Columbia are 3.95 times more likely than white drivers to be pulled over by police.
The police department first discussed the report at the council’s last meeting. The presentation attached to the pre-council memo includes much of the same information as Police Chief Geoff Jones discussed at that meeting.
The Police Chief’s Vehicle Stops Committee decided at its June 14 meeting that it would request data from the police department on stops where the officer takes no post-stop action.
Also at the meeting, the council will hold the public hearing for improvements to the West Ash Pump Station.
The regular council meeting was delayed to Tuesday because of the city’s observance of the Juneteenth holiday.